Man wounded in shooting at apartment near UNLV campus

A man was shot Sunday morning inside an apartment complex on the boundaries of the UNLV campus.

A man was hospitalized after being shot at an apartment complex at 965 Cottage Grove Ave., next to the UNLV campus, Sunday morning, April 8, 2018. (Google Street View)

A man was shot Sunday morning during an argument with a neighbor inside an apartment complex on the boundaries of the UNLV campus.

Shots were fired just before 9:10 a.m. at 965 Cottage Grove Ave., near Maryland Parkway, just west of the university’s cottage grove parking garage. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said a man was shot once in the back by another man. The wounded man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The initial investigation revealed that an argument between the two neighbors led to the shooting, Rogers said.

The suspected shooter was in custody Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the man would face, but Rogers said it’s “looking like battery with a deadly weapon.”

On Saturday afternoon, another dispute between two neighbors near downtown Las Vegas left one man dead. Tony Quinonez, 28, faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting.

965 Cottage Grove Ave., las vegas, nv