Man wounded in shooting at central Las Vegas apartments

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers were called about 9:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting at The Villas apartments, 6300 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near North Torrey Pines Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The preliminary investigation indicates a man went to an apartment in the complex and told a resident he had been shot, she said.

When police arrived at the complex, they saw at least two people run from the area, but it’s unknown if they were connected to the shooting, Meltzer said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

Police have detained one person and and are still searching the area, she said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.