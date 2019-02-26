Man wounded in shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was injured in a shooting in the north valley early Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the Rancho Park Apartments at 5400 W. Cheyenne Ave., near Michael Way, for reports of a shooting, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Three women were inside an apartment when a man fired several shots into the unit, Gordon said. The man kicked in the door, looking for his ex-girlfriend.

When the man realized his ex-girlfriend was not there, Gordon said, he left the apartment and ran to a courtyard of an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Michael Way, where he shot himself.

The man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, Gordon said.

A short section of Michael Way between Cheyenne Avenue and Maxine Place was closed while detectives investigated, but has since been reopened.

