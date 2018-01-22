Man wounded in shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident at a central valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas police responded to an incident at the Skyline Parc Apartments, 3675 Cambridge St., near Twain Avenue on Sunday night. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery and shooting at a central valley apartment complex.

Just after midnight Monday a security guard found a man in his 20s laying near the sidewalk in the 3600 block of Cambridge Street, near Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The man told police he was walking on Cambridge when another man approached him and demanded his phone, Gordon said. He refused and the robber punched him, shot him in the leg and took his wallet.

At 12:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police officers could be seen walking through the Skyline Parc Apartments, 3675 Cambridge Street.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Gordon said there are no suspects as of 2 a.m., but detectives are still investigating.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3675 Cambridge Street, las vegas, nv