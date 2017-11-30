ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Man wounded in shooting in east Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2017 - 4:48 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning in the east valley.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 6600 block of Blue Sea Street, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. CJ Jenkins.

Jenkins said the man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center, and as of 4:30 a.m. his condition was unknown.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

