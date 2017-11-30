Man wounded in shooting in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning in the east valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the 6600 block of Blue Sea Street. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 6600 block of Blue Sea Street, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. CJ Jenkins.

Jenkins said the man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center, and as of 4:30 a.m. his condition was unknown.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

6600 block of Blue Sea Street Las Vegas, Nevada