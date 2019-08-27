Man wounded in shooting near downtown Las Vegas

A man suffered at least one gunshot wound in a shooting north of downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Siegel Suites, 700 Las Vegas Blvd. North (Google Street View)

The incident occurred about 5:10 a.m. at Siegel Suites, 700 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near Bonanza Road, said Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Several residents called to report the sound of gunfire and screaming at the complex, Gordon said.

Officers responded and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital suffering injuries that were not life-threatening.

Gordon said a possible gunman fled east on Wilson Street in an older model four-door sedan.

