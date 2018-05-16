Man wounded in shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning near downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate after a man was wounded in a shooting near Washington Avenue and F Street, early Wednesday morning, May 16, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman called police about 12:45 a.m. to report that her 35-year-old husband was shot near Washington Avenue and F Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The man told police he was walking in the area when he saw a group of men arguing. He said he wasn’t involved in the argument but turned and ran away, Gordon said.

The man heard gunshots as he ran, then felt pain and realized he’d been shot, Gordon said. The man met his wife about a block to the north near Jackson Avenue and F Street and she called 911.

The man was hospitalized but is expected to survive. Police are searching for the shooter or shooters.

