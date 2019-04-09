Man wounded in shooting north of Las Vegas Strip

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is expected to survive a shooting Monday night north of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The man’s roommate called 911 about 9 p.m. to report he had been shot, and officers responded to the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, near West Wyoming Avenue and Industrial Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man was hospitalized with a survivable injury, Gordon said. The shooter was last seen running south through an alley and is still at large.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

