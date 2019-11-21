Man wounded, officer injured in shooting on McCarran tarmac

A man is in surgery after being shot by a Metro police officer on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport early Thursday.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Capt. Nichole Splinter of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department updates the media about an officer-involved shooting at McCarran International Airport, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in surgery after being shot by a Metro police officer on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport early Thursday.

Las Vegas police were notified of a door breach at Terminal 3 about 3:30 a.m. and about 20 minutes later located the man on the tarmac near Terminal 1, an area where the public is not allowed, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter.

The man was approached by three officers who attempted to escort the man into the terminal.

“This individual became extremely irate and attacked one of our officers, knocking him to the ground and knocking him unconscious,” Splinter said. “A second officer then attempted to use less than lethal means to safely de-escalate the situation. This individual attacked that officer … then attempted to attack a third officer. The officer fired two rounds, striking the subject and we were able to get him into custody.”

The officer who was assaulted and the wounded man were taken to University Medical Center. No conditions were available, but Splinter said the assailant was in surgery.

Police said they did not know if the man was a ticketed passenger.

Flights were not affected. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.