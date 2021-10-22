Man wounded, suspect arrested following shooting on the Strip

The victim as expected to recover following a shooting on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk early Friday near the Miracle Mile Shops that police described as an “isolated incident.”

Metropolitan Police Department officers found and arrested the alleged shooter near the scene of the shooting, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. outside the Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. S., near Harmon Avenue, police Lt. Jesse Roybal said.

The shooting victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening, Roybal said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

