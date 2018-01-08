Mandalay Bay elevators once again stopping at 32nd floor

Mandalay Bay had closed a few floors starting in late November amid a guest slowdown caused by the combination of the holiday season and fallout from the Oct. 1 mass shooting at a nearby music festival. A lone gunman shot at concertgoers from a suite on the Strip hotel’s 32nd floor.

Elevators at Mandalay Bay are again stopping at the 32nd floor after a pause at the end of last year.

A lone gunman shot at concertgoers from a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, tarnishing the hotel’s image. The massacre left 58 concertgoers dead and injured more than 500 others.

Mandalay Bay reception officials said Sunday evening that all floors were back in use. In December, officials with MGM Resorts International, the hotel’s parent company, said they expected to reopen the floors once the convention season resumed picked in the first quarter. Mandalay Bay is home to the city’s second-largest convention center.

With about 180,000 people expected in Las Vegas for CES, there is high demand for rooms. The massive show officially kicks off on Tuesday and wraps up Friday.

Byton, a startup auto company exhibiting at CES, unveiled its first electric car prototype Sunday at Mandalay Bay Convention Center as hundreds of journalists looked on.

The cheapest rate at Mandalay Bay for the four nights with check-in on Monday and checkout Friday is nearly $2,000, including resort fees and taxes.

MGM Grand’s lowest price for the same days is nearly $2,600, or 30 percent more. This might indicate the lingering impact on Mandalay Bay rates from the shooting. Mandalay Bay had a higher average room rate during 2015 and 2016 compared with MGM Grant.

