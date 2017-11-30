Mandalay Bay security guard no longer staying at MGM property

Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security officer shot in the leg by the Strip gunman, is no longer staying at an MGM Resorts property.

Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard who first encountered mass shooter Stephen Paddock on Oct. 1 in the Las Vegas hotel. (International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America)

Campos, 25, returned to work at Mandalay Bay late last month.

His lawyer Frank Flansburg III would not disclose his duties at Mandalay Bay or where Campos is now living.

But he issued a statement Thursday on his client’s well being.

“Mr. Campos is adjusting to life after Oct. 1,” Flansburg said. “He’s healing physically and emotionally. He’s back to work, and he has secured his own housing.

“While not without its challenges, Mr Campos has begun his journey to return to normalcy.”

MGM had put up Campos at one of its resorts when his name became public a few days after the mass shooting.

