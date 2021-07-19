Man’s July 8 death investigated as ‘self-defense shooting’

A 35-year old man was shot and killed July 8 in a homicide that is being investigated as a possible case of self-defense.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Darron Ealy died of a gunshot wound to the buttock, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs show that police responded to an address in the 3000 block of Arlene Way early on the morning of July 8 after reports of a shooting.

A department homicide log indicates that the case is being investigated as self-defense and that the shooter was a 42-year-old man.

On Friday, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield declined to give more information.

“This case is being submitted to the DA’s office for review and is being investigated as a self-defense shooting,” Hadfield said.

No other information was immediately available on Monday.

