Memories, wedding mark anniversary of Las Vegas shooting — VIDEO

Las Vegas came together on Oct. 1 to mark the anniversary of a mass shooting that took 58 lives one year ago.

Las Vegas commemorates Oct. 1, one year after the mass shooting that killed 58 people. (Las Vegas Review-Journal staff)

Visitors signed a banner across the street from Mandalay Bay on the sidewalk adjacent to the Las Vegas Village festival grounds, the site of the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Hundreds of people gathered for prayer on the front steps of Las Vegas City Hall.

Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Coffin spoke at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden.

Todd Wienke survived three gunshot wounds and returned to Las Vegas to marry his festival companion, Oshia Collins-Waters.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval spoke outside the Clark County Government Center.

“Today we remember the unforgettable. Today we comfort the inconsolable,” he said. “Today we’re reminded of a pain that really never goes away.”

