Men involved in Sam’s Town shooting had bad history, report says

An eastern valley casino shooting that injured two people stemmed from past issues, according to Metropolitan Police Department documents.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that took place at Sam's Town early Monday morning. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police report said Michael Gomez-Amaro, 30, shot a man in the leg and grazed a woman on her foot about 12:40 a.m. on July 24 while attending a Cuban concert at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway.

The man shot in the leg, Manuel Enriquez-Abelle, was approaching his ex-girlfriend in a VIP area of the concert to say hello, the arrest report said. As Enriquez-Abelle walked into the VIP area, surveillance video showed Gomez-Amaro approach him and shoot once, it said.

Enriquez-Abelle said he did not know Gomez-Amaro was at the concert and that he did nothing to provoke the attack, the report said.

A bullet grazed the foot of Michely Martinez, who was also in the VIP area but not involved with either man, the report said. Both Enriquez-Abelle and Martinez were treated at the scene.

Enriquez-Abelle said he had issues with Gomez-Amaro in the past, one involving his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, who had dated Gomez-Amaro, the report said. The last time they were in a fight, Gomez-Amaro commented to Enriquez-Abelle that if he saw him again, he would shoot him, it said.

Gomez-Amaro was booked into Clark County Detention Center Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by prohibited person, according to the report.

Gomez-Amaro was convicted in 2015 of forgery and battery with substantial bodily harm, court records show.

