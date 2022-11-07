Metro identifies officers involved in 2 fatal Friday night shootings

Officers who fired their weapons and killed men on Friday night have been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police officers involved in two Friday night fatal shootings have been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both officers, under standard procedure, have been placed on paid leave pending reviews of the shootings.

Jahmaal Crosby was the officer involved in a shooting in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle near North Rampart Boulevard.

Crosby is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Northwest Area Command. He has been with Metro since 2017, police said.

When officers arrived about 7:30 p.m., a man was outside, went back into his home and then came back out armed, police said. He allegedly pointed the firearm at officers and Crosby shot the man.

The man died at the scene. No officers were injured, according to police.

In the other shooting, a SWAT officer fatally shot a man police say had taken a hostage and killed another man earlier in the day. The shooting was near South Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue.

Officer Dewane Ferrin, 49, has been employed with the LVMPD since 2000. He is assigned to the Homeland Security Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity and caused and manner of death of the suspects after relatives have been notified.

