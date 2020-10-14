Metro IDs officer in police shooting in east Las Vegas

Body camera footage shown at the Wednesday afternoon briefing showed that the officers were serving the order when another man fired several rounds at them.

Las Vegas police have identified the officer involved in Monday’s east valley police shooting.

He is 27-year-old Curtis Paul, Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said in a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive around 3:08 a.m. Monday in response to a possible illegal shooting, Zimmerman said. They couldn’t find victims or evidence, but found someone with a temporary protection order against them that had not been served.

Body camera footage shown at the Wednesday afternoon briefing showed that the officers were serving the order when another man fired several rounds at them. Paul returned fire and the shooter fled on foot, firing more rounds behind him as Paul shot back, Zimmerman said.

The suspect was later identified as 43-year-old Shane Loyd, who confessed to the shooting. Loyd faces two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of firing a gun at or into a car or vehicle, one count of drug possession and one count of owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person.

Loyd is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and his bail was set at $150,000 on Tuesday.

Zimmerman said the gun Loyd used was not registered in Nevada but had not been reported as stolen.

