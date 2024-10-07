91°F
Shootings

Man dies from gunshot wounds inside crashed car, police say

A Metro police vehicle on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Rev ...
A Metro police vehicle on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2024 - 6:16 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2024 - 11:03 am

A man died after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to South Decatur Boulevard and Sobb Avenue after hearing several gunshots. Officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a fixed object with a man inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Police instructed anyone with information about the incident to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

