Metro investigating after man fatally shot in Canyon Gate Country Club

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was killed over the weekend during an alleged break-in at a home inside aLas Vegas country club.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that homicide detectives are investigating the incident — which reportedly occurred just after 5 a.m. Sunday at the Canyon Gate Country Club, inside the 2300 block of Bay Hill Drive. Preliminary details were not provided, but findings from the investigation will be presented to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for a self-defense review, the spokesperson added.

A separate memo obtained by the Review-Journal that was sent to residents by the management company that oversees the Canyon Gate Community Association indicated the alleged intruder was killed, and that no others were harmed.

“We can confirm that the situation involved a break-in that resulted in the fatality of the intruder,” the memo read, noting the incident was still under investigation. “Importantly, no residents were harmed, and all members of the household are safe.”

The memo further acknowledges an increased security presence around the community since the alleged incident, and encouraged residents to take basic safety precautions such as remembering to set security alarms and to lock doors and windows.

“This event serves as an important reminder of the value of proactive home and neighborhood security,” the memo stated. “We will share verified updates with the community as they become available.”

