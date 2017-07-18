Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a shopping center in the 6700 block of North Durango Drive.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in a shopping center in the 6700 block of North Durango Drive in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People exit a Kohl's store as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the Montecito Crossing shopping center, 6700 block of North Durango Drive, in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas police officer removes crime scene tape from the Montecito Crossing shopping center, where an officer-involved shooting occurred Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Marian Green/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in a shopping center in the 6700 block of North Durango Drive in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Marian Green/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a shopping center in the 6700 block of North Durango Drive.

Police said the person who was shot was taken to University Medical Center. No officers were injured.

Lang Brown — who works at Starbrite Dental, inside the shopping center — told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she heard what she thought were firecrackers coming from the parking lot. Then she heard several arriving sirens.

Out of curiousity, Brown stepped outside the second-floor dental office. On the asphalt below, just in front of the nearby Kohl’s, she saw officers performing chest compressions on a man who was not moving.

Soon, that man was loaded into an arriving ambulance, she said.

“It was scary,” Brown said. “I was hoping he was alive, but I didn’t know.”

As of 4:15 p.m., police had provided no update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

