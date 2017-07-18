ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2017 - 2:30 pm
 
Updated July 18, 2017 - 4:42 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a shopping center in the 6700 block of North Durango Drive.

Police said the person who was shot was taken to University Medical Center. No officers were injured.

Lang Brown — who works at Starbrite Dental, inside the shopping center — told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she heard what she thought were firecrackers coming from the parking lot. Then she heard several arriving sirens.

Out of curiousity, Brown stepped outside the second-floor dental office. On the asphalt below, just in front of the nearby Kohl’s, she saw officers performing chest compressions on a man who was not moving.

Soon, that man was loaded into an arriving ambulance, she said.

“It was scary,” Brown said. “I was hoping he was alive, but I didn’t know.”

As of 4:15 p.m., police had provided no update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Shootings Video
Shootings Video
