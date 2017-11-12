Metro officer fatally shoots man pointing gun at woman in south Las Vegas

A Las Vegas police officer shot and killed a man who was holding a woman and pointing a gun at her Saturday evening at a south valley convenience store, officials said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer shot and killed a man who was holding a woman and pointing a gun at her Saturday evening at a south valley convenience store, officials said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting occurred after officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a call about a disturbance at a store at 780 E. Pyle Ave. The area is near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Road.

The officer told the man to drop the gun once, before firing his weapon, Capt. Kelly McMahill said. The officer fired four times, striking the man, she said.

He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were hurt, police said.

The woman also was shot, but it is unclear whether police or the man holding her shot her, McMahill said. The woman, who was struck in the abdomen, is expected to survive, she said.

The couple’s 10-year-old daughter also was nearby at the time of the shooting, but was not injured, McMahill said.

The woman has since spoken with the daughter over the phone, McMahill said.

Metro has had 21 officer-involved shootings so far in 2017, compared with 10 officer-involved shooting in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

intersection of Pyle Avenue and Pollock Street, Las Vegas