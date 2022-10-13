66°F
Shootings

Metro officer sent to hospital following officer-involved shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2022 - 5:26 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Las Vegas police officer was transported to a local hospital following an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

The shooting took place near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road.

The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

