Metro officer sent to hospital following officer-involved shooting
A Las Vegas police officer was transported to a local hospital following an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.
The shooting took place near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road.
And Officer has been transported to local hospital.
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 13, 2022
The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
