The Thursday afternoon incident is in the 200 block of North 9th Street.

Man accused of firing 112 shots thought he was being robbed, police say

Las Vegas police officers are involved in a shooting not far from downtown Las Vegas.

The Thursday afternoon incident is in the 200 block of North 9th Street, according to a Metro email.

No other details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvn Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.