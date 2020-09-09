Metro provides more details on fatal police shooting in Summerlin

A Las Vegas police officer fatally shot a man who was stabbing a woman at a Summerlin home Sunday evening, police said.

Metropolitan police investigate a shooting where an officer fatally shot a man following a domestic dispute near the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Las Vegas police on Wednesday are provided more information about a fatal police shooting at a Summerlin home Sunday night.

Assistant Sheriff Christopher Darcy gave the briefing.

The shooting took place on the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue. A woman called police to report a domestic dispute and, when officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Seth Holliday stabbing her with a knife.

Sgt. Douglas King, 34, fired one shot through a screen door and Holliday fell, police have said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to University Medical Center with “numerous lacerations,” but was in stable condition.

King has been with Metro since 2004 and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

