Metro provides update after officer shoots man mistaken for holding gun

Assistant Sheriff Fred Haas provided additional details about the shooting, which happened just after 1 a.m. Friday and resulted in the arrest of 25-year-old Wunya Lynum.

Man turns self in to police after fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department conducted a briefing Tuesday to discuss a police shooting in which an officer reportedly fired at a man fleeing a traffic stop after mistaking his cellphone for a gun. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The Metropolitan Police Department conducted a briefing Tuesday to discuss a police shooting in which an officer reportedly fired at a man fleeing a traffic stop after mistaking his cellphone for a gun.

A spokesperson with the department said that Assistant Sheriff Fred Haas will provide additional details about the shooting, which happened just after 1 a.m. Friday and resulted in the arrest of 25-year-old Wunya Lynum.

Lynum, 25, was shot in his right arm after he failed officer commands to drop what was in his hands, later discovered to be a black cellphone and case, according to an arrest report. Lynum, who had fled a traffic stop near Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, was crouching behind a vehicle and trying to call his girlfriend, according to a summary of his interview with investigators included in his arrest report.

He was treated for the gunshot wound at University Medical Center and released the same day of the shooting.

Lynum, who appeared in court in custody and wore a cast on Tuesday morning, faces three felony counts, including assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon, and two misdemeanor charges related to the traffic stop and subsequent chase. One of the charges is for a probation violation.

Following the incident, Metro said Martin Biorato, 30, was the officer who shot Lynum. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

Biorato has been with Metro since 2022 and is assigned to the department’s Tourist Safety Division, Convention Center Area Command.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.