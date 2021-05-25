Metro provides update on gunfire exchange between man, officer — WATCH LIVE

The Metropolitan Police Department is expected to provide more information on a police shooting that took place in west Las Vegas early Saturday.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, May 22, 2021, on the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive in Las Vegas. (Elliot Bauman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday is expected to provide more information on a police shooting that took place in west Las Vegas early Saturday.

Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh is scheduled to give an update on the investigation at 3:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive around 4:40 a.m. Saturday after a woman called 911 and said her husband was armed and ”acting erratic,” Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said on Saturday. When they arrived, police said the man was still armed inside the home and officers heard gunshots inside.

Shortly after, the man came outside and fired at least one round at officers, who shot back at the man before he went back inside.

After SWAT arrived, police said the man was taken into custody without further incident and treated for minor injuries at the scene, but it was unclear Saturday morning whether he had been shot. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Metro on Monday identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with the man as Michael Graca, 30.

Graca has been with the department since 2018. He is assigned to the Summerlin patrol area and was placed on routine paid administrative leave while the matter is reviewed.

Saturday’s shooting marked the fifth time Metro officers have opened fire this year, and the second police shooting where no one was killed, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

