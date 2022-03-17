Metro says man shot by police attempted to stab officer

Metro Lt. Raul Rodriguez, 47, spotted two men fighting in the 1500 block of North Main Street and intervened, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on North Main Street between Foremaster Lane and Owens Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hector Oswaldo Orellana reacts as his charges are read by a prosecutor at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. Orellana, 26, is accused of two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected officer and resisting an officer with a deadly weapon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department provided an update Thursday on a police shooting that wounded a man in downtown Las Vegas.

Hector Orellana, 26, who was shot in the leg about noon March 14, is jailed on counts of assault and battery on a protected person and resisting a police officer.

One of the men took off running, but the other approached the officer in a fighting stance, pulling out a pen, police and prosecutors said.

When Rodriguez fell, the man continued to move toward him, police said.

“The defendant had every intention of stabbing the officer with the object in his hand, specifically the pen,” prosecutor Leah Beverly said in court Wednesday. “He says, ‘I’m going to stab him in the face because I’d rather f—— die than go back to prison.’”

That was when Rodriguez opened fire, police said.

Bail was set at $100,000 Wednesday morning after Orellana had an outburst in court.

Defense attorney Dan Cho argued that Orellana was transient and that the bail amount would not matter because Orellana could not pay it and would remain in the Clark County Detention Center through the duration of the case.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.