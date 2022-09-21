Metro to conduct briefing on weekend police shooting

Las Vegas police are expected to release more information Wednesday after officers opened fire on a man in south Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police are expected to release more information Wednesday in the wake of a Saturday shooting in which officers opened fire on a man in south Las Vegas.

Officers Devonte Gleason, 29, and Marlon Salazar, 31, shot at Steven Michael Trovato, 37, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Serene Avenue and Haven Street, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro said Trovato pulled out a gun while officers were investigating a suspicious person call in the area. It was unclear how many shots were fired or how many times Trovato was struck.

Trovato was taken to University Medical Center and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday and faces charges of drug trafficking, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Gleason and Salazar were placed on administrative leave while Metro investigated the shooting.

