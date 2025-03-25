Metro to discuss fatal southwest Las Vegas Valley police shooting

Metro has released the name of 27-year-old Larry Jones, the officer who, on Saturday, shot and killed a man whom police called “armed and suicidal.”

Investigators leave the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Sunset Cove neighborhood off of Patrick Lane on Saturday, March 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the fatal police shooting of a man authorities said was “armed and suicidal” and aimed a gun at officers.

Police received a call just before 2 p.m. Saturday about an “armed suicidal individual.” When they arrived in the area, the 6100 block of Allen Cove Court, officers heard a gunshot coming from inside a home, Capt. Esmeralda Boveda told reporters later that day.

As officers continued to approach the residence, they encountered an unidentified armed man who “refused to drop his firearm,” according to a written Metro news release. Officers tried to talk with the man, Boveda said, but when he pointed his weapon at them, a nearby officer fired his weapon, killing him.

Metro has identified the officer as 27-year-old Larry Jones, who has worked for the department since 2019 and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave “pending the review of [the] incident.”

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man killed as of Tuesday afternoon.

It was the second police shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, the department said.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.