Metro to discuss police shooting near UNLV

Authorities are expected to provide more details Tuesday on a fatal police shooting near UNLV.

Las Vegas police on Tuesday are expected to provide details on a fatal police shooting near UNLV.

Gabriel Herrera Charles, 27, was shot early Saturday morning by Metropolitan Police Department Officer Tierney Tomburo, 24, according to Metro and the Clark County coroner’s office.

Charles ran from officers after the SUV he was riding in was pulled over near East Flamingo Road and South University Center Drive, police said.

Tomburo and Charles exchanged gunfire, and both were struck, police said.

Charles died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso, the coroner’s office said.

Tomburo was treated and released from University Medical Center on Monday, Metro said in a tweet.

Tomburo has been with the department since 2020 and was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting.

Police have scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

