Metro to give briefing on police shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman will provide new details Wednesday afternoon about an exchange of gunfire that officers had with a man in the northwest valley on Sunday.

Zimmerman will meet with media at 3:15 p.m. to give updates on the investigation.

Police previously said that officers were called to the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue just after 3:40 a.m. in response to reports of a suicidal person. The caller reported that her ex-boyfriend wanted to kill himself, police said.

On arrival, officers saw the man enter a vehicle and drive to the intersection of El Capitan Way and Grand Teton Drive, where he stopped, police said. The man exited the vehicle with a handgun and shot several times at officers, who returned fire as the man took off on foot.

Officers were able to contain the man after three hours, police said. They attempted to engage in a dialogue to de-escalate the situation and SWAT and crisis negotiators were at the scene, according to police.

