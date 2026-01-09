52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Metro releases more details about 2 police shootings — WATCH LIVE

The Metropolitan Police Department is expected to provide further details Friday about a pair of police shootings that occurred hours apart this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley o ...
Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on the 6600 block of South Sandhill Road on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. An officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Metro said. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal ...
DA: Constable appears to be justified in shooting of machete-wielding man
Prosecutors not seeking death for suspect in road rage killing of 11-year-old boy
Homicide detectives with Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the southwest val ...
Man arrested in Oregon after fatal Las Vegas car chase, shooting
Las Vegas police investigate an officer involved shooting near South Rocky Hill Road and West R ...
Las Vegas police ID officer involved in deadly southwest valley shooting
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2026 - 2:14 pm
 
Updated January 9, 2026 - 3:01 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department is providing further details Friday about a pair of police shootings that occurred hours apart this week.

Assistant Sheriffs Dori Koren and Bryan Peterson will talk to reporters about Tuesday’s shootings. In one, an officer identified as 28-year-old Tristen Taylor, fatally shot a man who had aimed a gun at a woman, and in another a constable, 63-year-old Mark Ruesch, shot a man armed with a machete in the face.

Both shootings happened at apartment complexes. Victor Vondrasek, who attacked Ruesch — and a maintenance worker named Orlando Sosa — with a large knife, faces attempted murder, resisting a public officer, battery, and other charges, according to jail records.

During these conferences, authorities typically present body-camera footage related to the shooting events discussed. They have not yet provided updates regarding the medical conditions of Sosa or Vondrasek, who both sustained “severe injuries” in the attack, according to a police report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES