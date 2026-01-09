Metro releases more details about 2 police shootings — WATCH LIVE

Assistant Sheriffs Dori Koren and Bryan Peterson will talk to reporters about Tuesday’s shootings.

Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on the 6600 block of South Sandhill Road on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. An officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Metro said. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is expected to provide further details Friday about a pair of police shootings that occurred hours apart this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The Metropolitan Police Department is providing further details Friday about a pair of police shootings that occurred hours apart this week.

Assistant Sheriffs Dori Koren and Bryan Peterson will talk to reporters about Tuesday’s shootings. In one, an officer identified as 28-year-old Tristen Taylor, fatally shot a man who had aimed a gun at a woman, and in another a constable, 63-year-old Mark Ruesch, shot a man armed with a machete in the face.

Both shootings happened at apartment complexes. Victor Vondrasek, who attacked Ruesch — and a maintenance worker named Orlando Sosa — with a large knife, faces attempted murder, resisting a public officer, battery, and other charges, according to jail records.

During these conferences, authorities typically present body-camera footage related to the shooting events discussed. They have not yet provided updates regarding the medical conditions of Sosa or Vondrasek, who both sustained “severe injuries” in the attack, according to a police report.

