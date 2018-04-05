Shootings

Metro’s gang unit investigates shooting in central Las Vegas

April 5, 2018 - 4:45 am
 

Gang unit detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting in the central valley.

The shooting was reported about 1:45 a.m. on McWilliams Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road, according to Metro Lt. Josh Martinez.

Police blocked off a portion of McWilliams for the investigation. Martinez said it wasn’t clear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

