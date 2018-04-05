Metro’s gang unit investigates shooting in central Las Vegas

Gang unit detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting in the central valley.
The shooting was reported about 1:45 a.m. on McWilliams Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road, according to Metro Lt. Josh Martinez.
Police blocked off a portion of McWilliams for the investigation. Martinez said it wasn’t clear if anyone was injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.