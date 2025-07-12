106°F
Mexican man faces charges for sixth illegal entry into U.S., DOJ says

The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium before a press conference with Attorney ...
The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium before a press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Justice Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, file)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2025 - 6:30 pm
 

A Mexican man made an initial appearance in court Thursday to face charges related to illegally entering the United States for the sixth time in the past 13 years.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Marlo Alejandro Valdovinos-Guerra, 32, allegedly entered the U.S. within a month after his most-recent deportation on Dec. 2.

Valdovinos-Guerra was also deported in 2021, twice in 2019, and once in 2012, according to the release.

Last year, Valdovinos-Guerra was convicted on charges relating to the infliction of “corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant” and was given a two-year sentence, according to the release.

Earlier this year, Valdovinos-Guerra pleaded guilty to attempted malicious destruction of property for discharging a firearm at a nightclub.

Valdovinos-Guerra is charged with one count of deported alien found in the United States. A jury trial is scheduled for Valdovinos-Guerra in September before U.S. District Judge Cristina Silva.

