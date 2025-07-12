Mexican man faces charges for sixth illegal entry into U.S., DOJ says
The 32-year-old man was deported in December, but allegedly returned to the United States weeks later.
A Mexican man made an initial appearance in court Thursday to face charges related to illegally entering the United States for the sixth time in the past 13 years.
According to a Department of Justice news release, Marlo Alejandro Valdovinos-Guerra, 32, allegedly entered the U.S. within a month after his most-recent deportation on Dec. 2.
Valdovinos-Guerra was also deported in 2021, twice in 2019, and once in 2012, according to the release.
Last year, Valdovinos-Guerra was convicted on charges relating to the infliction of “corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant” and was given a two-year sentence, according to the release.
Earlier this year, Valdovinos-Guerra pleaded guilty to attempted malicious destruction of property for discharging a firearm at a nightclub.
Valdovinos-Guerra is charged with one count of deported alien found in the United States. A jury trial is scheduled for Valdovinos-Guerra in September before U.S. District Judge Cristina Silva.
Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.