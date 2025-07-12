Mexican man faces charges for sixth illegal entry into U.S., DOJ says

The 32-year-old man was deported in December, but allegedly returned to the United States weeks later.

One dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Suspect in fatal shooting at Pahrump park appears in court before extradition

Former 7-Eleven security guard sent to prison in fatal Las Vegas shooting

The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium before a press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Justice Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, file)

A Mexican man made an initial appearance in court Thursday to face charges related to illegally entering the United States for the sixth time in the past 13 years.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Marlo Alejandro Valdovinos-Guerra, 32, allegedly entered the U.S. within a month after his most-recent deportation on Dec. 2.

Valdovinos-Guerra was also deported in 2021, twice in 2019, and once in 2012, according to the release.

Last year, Valdovinos-Guerra was convicted on charges relating to the infliction of “corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant” and was given a two-year sentence, according to the release.

Earlier this year, Valdovinos-Guerra pleaded guilty to attempted malicious destruction of property for discharging a firearm at a nightclub.

Valdovinos-Guerra is charged with one count of deported alien found in the United States. A jury trial is scheduled for Valdovinos-Guerra in September before U.S. District Judge Cristina Silva.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.