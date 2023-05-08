Middle school employee shot on campus in northeast Las Vegas

Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a northeast Las Vegas middle school, which was placed on a hard lockdown for one hour.

Kasey Caballero, 12, seventh grader, facing to the camera, receives a hug from her sister Stephanie in front of Ed Von Tobel Middle School, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, after she was safely released from a lockdown for a shooting. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Police respond to a shooting outside of Ed Von Tobel Middle School Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County School District employee was shot Monday afternoon at a northeast Las Vegas middle school.

The adult was shot around 12:30 p.m. outside Ed Von Tobel Middle School, at 2436 N. Pecos Road, near East Carey Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The person was taken to University Medical Center, but their condition was not disclosed.

Police said the shooter had not been arrested as of 1:30 p.m., and the middle school was on a hard lockdown for about a hour.

Police found no other injuries or danger at the school, and all students were safe, Metro wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Superintendent Jesus Jara wrote in a statement Monday afternoon that the person who was injured was a staff member.

“Our hearts are with our staff member and their family as we pray for a speedy recovery,” Jara wrote. “As I have been saying for years, community issues are creeping onto our campuses, affecting our students negatively. What are our cities and the county doing to stop these situations? While we share the best safety intentions, more must be done in our communities to ensure children travel safely to and from school and on our campuses. Community accountability for child safety must be the priority if we are to educate our children effectively and without distraction or fear.”

In a statement to parents Monday, school principal Leonardo Amador confirmed the school was on a lockdown after an adult was shot outside the school, but no students were injured.

“All students are safe in their classrooms,” the principal wrote.

A hard lockdown requires a school to lock all of its doors and that students hide until they are released.

Julio Moreno was amid dozens standing outside the school Monday afternoon waiting for his eighth grade daughter to be safely released.

“We’ve seen the worst scenarios at other schools in the US,” Moreno said. “We’re not going to just stand out here.”

Students were expected to begin a controlled released at their normal time, but there may be a delay for students who ride the bus, the school district wrote in a statement.

The Clark County Education Association, the union representing school district teachers, wrote in a statement that they were urging the passage of legislation they hoped would help curb violence in schools by making it easier to suspend and expel dangerous and misbehaving students in public and charter schools.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, but, unfortunately, we are not surprised,” the statement read. “The lack of safety in our schools is nothing short of a crisis, and with hundreds of deadly weapons confiscated already on CCSD campuses this school year, CCEA has been loud and clear that we believe this situation was a school shooting waiting to happen.”

The union did not say whether the person who was shot was a member.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Brett Clarkson and Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this report.