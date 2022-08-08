Mirage shooting victim was 49, from Wisconsin

The man who was shot and killed in a hotel room at The Mirage on Aug. 4 was 49 and lived in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Cars begin to enter The Mirage after Las Vegas police blocked off the area due to a fatal shooting in the hotel on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Coroner’s Office has released more details about the man who was shot and killed in a hotel room at The Mirage on Aug. 4.

Aucturius Dewayne Milner, Sr., was 49 and lived in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the coroner’s office said.

Milner was one of three people shot in Room 8020 at the iconic Strip hotel. He died of multiple gunshot wounds in the room.

Two other women were also shot, but they were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, Hemsley told detectives that he and Milner, who is his cousin, were play fighting when Hemsley pulled out a gun and shot the man. He then shot Milner’s daughter and her friend who were in the room, according to Hemsley’s arrest report.

The hotel was locked down for several hours after the shooting, with police trying to find the gunman, who had fled.

Billy Helmsley, 54, was arrested on Friday. He was held without bail in a Saturday court appearance and faces a count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.