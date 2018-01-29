Shootings

Moapa gas station clerk shot, is expected to survive

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2018 - 4:42 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after a gas station clerk was shot early Monday morning in Moapa.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. at a Chevron station, 3685 N. Moapa Blvd., according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

A clerk was cleaning out a car wash bay when a man in an SUV pulled up, Gordon said. The man asked the clerk for directions to a grocery store. When the clerk told the man the grocery store was closed, he heard a loud bang and realized he’d been shot in the arm.

The shooter never got out of his SUV, Gordon said, and was last seen heading northbound on Moapa Boulevard. The clerk is expected to survive.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0336 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

