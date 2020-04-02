Money owed to suspect’s girlfriend led to fatal shooting, report says

According to the report, Seldon Harris, 37, fatally shot Arnel Adams, 36, after they got into a fight over money that Adams owed Harris’ girlfriend.

A recently released Metropolitan Police Department arrest report provided new details on the money fight that left one dead in Henderson on March 25.

According to the report, Seldon Harris, 37, fatally shot Arnel Adams, 36, after they got into a fight over money that Adams owed Harris’ girlfriend.

Rodney Dunn, a witness at the scene, told police that he was friends with Adams and that the two of them were “associates” of Harris and his girlfriend. The girlfriend had asked Adams to sell a new iPhone for her, but the witness told police that Adams was robbed when he tried to sell the phone on the street.

When Adams told Harris’ girlfriend about the robbery, she didn’t believe him and insisted that he pay her for the phone, Dunn told police. Adams said he couldn’t afford to pay for the phone but gave her a revolver to hold onto as collateral until he had the money, the report said.

Dunn told police that tension had been growing for weeks because Adams still hadn’t paid for the phone, so he agreed to go talk to Harris and his girlfriend “to squash the tension,” the report said. The girlfriend went outside to confront Adams and when she came back inside, Dunn said she told Harris that Adams had disrespected her.

Harris walked outside to confront Adams, and punches were exchanged, the report said. Adams walked away and got in his car, and Harris’ girlfriend told him to “handle him.” As Adams was driving away, Harris took out the gun Adams had given them as collateral and shot him once as he drove away.

Harris was arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, along with unrelated charges of drug possession and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $20,000 bail, and he is due in court Friday morning.

