43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

More bodycam video from UNLV shooting released

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2024 - 8:15 am
 
This screen capture from bodycam video shows two Las Vegas police officers responding to the sc ...
This screen capture from bodycam video shows two Las Vegas police officers responding to the scene of the UNLV shooting directing a man who appears to Anthony Polito away from the scene on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police released more body-worn camera footage Tuesday morning from last month’s shooting at UNLV.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released three more videos showing bodycam footage from officers responding to the shooting. Two of the videos are just over 40 minutes long, and the third is just about one hour and 10 minutes long.

The first set of videos from the shooting that were released by Metro on Dec. 20 showed officers directing a man who appeared to be the gunman away from the scene as they entered Beam Hall, where the shooter had killed three professors.

Like the initial trio of videos from the shooting, the latest footage shows officers responding to calls about the shooting and running into the business school with weapons drawn before sweeping through the building. The videos also heavily blur the footage whenever showing officers’ faces but do not blur the footage showing faces from students and staff on campus.

All six of the videos showing bodycam footage of police responding to the UNLV shooting can be found on the Metro Public Records Unit’s YouTube channel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
2
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
3
Strong earthquakes cause chaos in western Japan — PHOTOS
Strong earthquakes cause chaos in western Japan — PHOTOS
4
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
5
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows chaotic moments after UNLV shooting
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows chaotic moments after UNLV shooting
Metro seeks eyewitnesses, video of Beam Hall shooting area
Metro seeks eyewitnesses, video of Beam Hall shooting area
Bodycam footage shows police may have passed UNLV shooter
Bodycam footage shows police may have passed UNLV shooter
Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified
Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified
Judge orders release of bodycam footage in Durango High altercation
Judge orders release of bodycam footage in Durango High altercation
911 caller in UNLV business school reported seeing shooter with handgun
911 caller in UNLV business school reported seeing shooter with handgun