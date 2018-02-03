More oversight on casino emergency plans after Oct. 1 shooting — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest stories and updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

More oversight on casino emergency plans after Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest stories and updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

This week, reporters Jeff German and Rachel Crosby discuss a second person previously named a person of interest in the shooting investigation and what officials are doing to provide more oversight to casino emergency plans.

Reporters will gather to discuss the latest stories every Friday on reviewjournal.com.

If you have any questions you’d like to ask reporters on this segment, please send an email to ewilson@reviewjournal.com.