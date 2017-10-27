Mortgage company to help those affected by Las Vegas shooting

Mortgage lending company Quicken Loans is offering a three-month forbearance period for clients who were a victim, survivor or affected family member of the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting, according to a letter the company sent to Nevada’s two U.S. Senators.

Mortgage lending company Quicken Loans is offering a three-month forbearance period for clients who were a victim, survivor or affected family member of the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting, according to a letter the company sent to Nevada’s two U.S. Senators.

In the letter sent to U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Dean Heller, the company said it will suppress all negative credit reporting and waive any late fees during the period for those affected clients.

The company plans to offer mortgage modification and additional credit protections for those clients after the forbearance period, as well as a 90-day foreclosure moratorium for those clients.

“Thank you @QuickenLoans for stepping up & doing the right thing by victims, survivors & the families impacted by the #1October shooting,” read a tweet from Cortez Masto’s official Twitter account.

