Mother shot in face by son after argument over cable, police say

Staff at University Medical Center told police the woman suffered a fractured jaw, a gunshot wound through her face and her pinky finger might need to be amputated.

Giovanni Vorish (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man is accused of shooting his mother in the face after she told him to get a job.

Giovanni Vorish, 21, was arrested Feb. 15 on a warrant and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of battery, two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure and child abuse, according to court records.

A woman called police Dec. 28 to report that her son had shot her inside her apartment on Ferrell Street, near North Rancho Drive, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman said that her son was angry over the cable not working and when she told him to get a job and pay for the cable, the woman said Vorish started punching her in the face before shooting her.

A 15-year-old in the home told police the child had to break up the fight, and Vorish left immediately after shooting his mother, according to the report.

Vorish was arrested Tuesday after he was found in a homeless youth center with the active warrant, according to the arrest report.

He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing March 2.

