Motorist shot while driving on US 95 in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating the shooting of a motorist that led to a crash in central Las Vegas late Thursday night.

A man driving southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near North Decatur Boulevard was shot and his vehicle collided with another about 11:40 p.m., according to Lt. Greg Phenis of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An 8-month-old baby was in the car and was not injured.

Metro is handling the shooting investigation while the Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Phenis said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

