Motorist shot while driving on US 95 in central Las Vegas
Police are investigating the shooting of a motorist that led to a crash in central Las Vegas late Thursday night.
A man driving southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near North Decatur Boulevard was shot and his vehicle collided with another about 11:40 p.m., according to Lt. Greg Phenis of the Metropolitan Police Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
An 8-month-old baby was in the car and was not injured.
Metro is handling the shooting investigation while the Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Phenis said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
