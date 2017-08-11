Naked man shot by police had $30K, had donated money to church

A naked man shot in front of a southeast valley church previously donated money to it, court documents show.

Staff at the Life Springs Christian Church, 2075 E. Warm Springs Road, recognized 25-year-old Jason Funke when he was found sitting naked in a doorway on the east side of the building about 11 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to Funke’s arrest report.

Funke previously met with staff and elders at the church after donating an undisclosed amount of money, according to the report. After Funke was shot, police found $30,000 in cash in the doorway along with his clothes.

Staff told police Funke appeared to be meditating when he was discovered at the church, and had a semi-automatic handgun on the ground in front of him. At the same time, the report states, children were inside the church’s school for tutoring.

After attempting to speak to Funke, staff called police and began moving children to the opposite side of the building.

Funke picked up the gun and walked around the front of the church just as officers arrived, the report states. Funke dropped the gun and appeared to surrender when ordered to do so by police.

When officers told Funke to turn around, he ran back toward where the handgun was on the ground, police said. Metropolitan Police Officer Mark Hatten shot Funke once in the upper shoulder. He is expected to survive.

Funke was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one charge each of possession of a dangerous weapon at a school or child-care property and indecent exposure. Jail records show he is no longer in custody.

