Nevada Highway Patrol IDs 2 troopers in Jean fatal shooting

Law enforcement officials secure the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jean on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Still frame from Nevada Highway Patrol Officer's body worn camera shows James Pease pulling his handgun on Thursday May 7, 2020. (Courtesy Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol on Monday identified the two troopers involved in a fatal shooting last week in Jean.

Troopers Sean Dobbins, 33, and Jared Ramm, 26, shot at James Pease, 51, of Sandy Valley on Thursday night outside a Highway Patrol substation, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas.

Pease died of gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

During a press conference Monday, Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Daniel Solow said both troopers have been with the agency for about three years and were assigned to Primm. Both are on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is being handled by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Prior to the shooting, Solow said, Pease had been intoxicated at a friend’s Sandy Valley residence and seemed angry about current events, but left after he was told to go home and “sleep it off.” Pease was armed with a handgun.

At about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller reported a possible intoxicated driver on state Route 161 west of Jean, and another caller reported being held at gunpoint on the same road about a half-mile west of Jean. The Highway Patrol was notified of a road rage incident on Route 161 involving a black Ford F-150 chasing a black Dodge Ram.

“Mr. Pease was reported to be standing in the road pointing a firearm at the victim,” Solow said. “Pease became distracted, and the victim was able to turn around on state Route 161 toward Interstate 15. At this point, there was the victim being followed by the suspect, followed by a friend of the victim in a separate vehicle — third vehicle.”

Before reaching the substation, Pease struck the third vehicle with his truck.

Upon arriving at the substation, the driver being chased honked his horn, and the two troopers exited the building to the parking lot. Pease cut off the driver in the lot and stopped in front of the troopers. Pease exited his vehicle, drew his gun and rounded the front of his truck, all the while ignoring the troopers’ commands.

“Mr. Pease then raised his firearm and aimed at one of the victims, at which time both troopers shot at Mr. Pease,” Solow said.

Pease was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pease was an employee with the Clark County School District, had a concealed carry permit and was a Gulf War veteran, according to Solow. The school district did not immediately respond to requests for information about Pease on Monday afternoon. TransparentNevada.com showed a James Pease who worked as a building inspector.

The driver told authorities he did not know Pease before the confrontation and that he purposefully drove to the Highway Patrol substation.

“The victim made a statement to the effect that the suspect, when he pointed the weapon at him initially, stated that he thought the victim was following him for some reason, and that’s why he responded the way he did,” Solow said.

One of the troopers, Ramm, was involved in another fatal shooting in January on Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border.

