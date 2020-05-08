Nevada Highway Patrol involved in shooting south of Las Vegas

The shooting occurred at the substation on Las Vegas Boulevard and Goodsprings Road, according to a tweet from NHP.

Law enforcement officials secure the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jean on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the agency’s substation in Jean on Thursday night.

#breaking OIS I-15 at Exit 12 in Jean. Troopers are OK. PIO enroute, check back for updates on media staging area. No further details are available at this time. #ois #nhosocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 8, 2020

The shooting occurred at the substation on Las Vegas Boulevard and Goodsprings Road, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol. The Metropolitan Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

Troopers involved in the shooting are OK, according to the tweet.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@gmail.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Dalton LaFerney contributed to this report.