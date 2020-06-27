Nevada Highway Patrol trooper involved in shooting in Elko

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a trooper was involved in a shooting Friday night in Northern Nevada.

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a shooting on Friday night in Elko.

The shooting happened at 12th and River streets near downtown Elko, about 400 miles north of Las Vegas, the Highway Patrol said in a tweet posted about 11:10 a.m. Saturday. Spokesman Jason Buratczuk said the shooting happened Friday night during a DUI investigation.

The trooper was not hurt, but it was unclear if the gunfire struck another person.

Further information was not immediately available.

