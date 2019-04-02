Nevada Highway Patrol troopers involved in shooting on Mount Charleston

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were involved in a police shooting Tuesday afternoon on Mount Charleston, police said.
No troopers were injured during the shooting, which happened on state Route 157 near Echo Trail, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol posted about 2:15 p.m.
#BreakingNews NHP Troopers involved in OIS on Mt Charleston. SR157 near Echo Trail, avoid the area, suspect in custody, no Troopers were injured. PIO Enroute. #nhpsocomm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 2, 2019
Police have arrested someone in the shooting, the Highway Patrol said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
