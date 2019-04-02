MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Shootings

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers involved in shooting on Mount Charleston

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2019 - 2:28 pm
 

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were involved in a police shooting Tuesday afternoon on Mount Charleston, police said.

No troopers were injured during the shooting, which happened on state Route 157 near Echo Trail, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol posted about 2:15 p.m.

Police have arrested someone in the shooting, the Highway Patrol said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

News Videos
Crime Videos
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing