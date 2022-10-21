Nevada senator discusses shooting, son’s arrest

State Sen. Pat Spearman held a news conference Friday afternoon regarding a shooting at her home.

State Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, held a news conference Friday afternoon regarding a shooting at her home. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, asks a question during a Health and Human Services Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Monday, April 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A news release said Spearman’s son was arrested.

Spearman is running for mayor in North Las Vegas against Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.

The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on the 4100 block of Erinbird Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and Aviary Way, according to North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

A man in his 40s was hospitalized at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was in stable condition, Cuevas said, and the suspected shooter, Naonche Osborne, 21, was arrested within hours.

Osborne was booked on attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure.

