Nevada senator discusses shooting, son’s arrest
State Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, held a news conference Friday afternoon regarding a shooting at her home.
A news release said Spearman’s son was arrested.
Spearman is running for mayor in North Las Vegas against Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.
The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on the 4100 block of Erinbird Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and Aviary Way, according to North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.
A man in his 40s was hospitalized at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was in stable condition, Cuevas said, and the suspected shooter, Naonche Osborne, 21, was arrested within hours.
Osborne was booked on attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
