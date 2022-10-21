85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Shootings

Nevada senator discusses shooting, son’s arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2022 - 3:20 pm
Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto
Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, asks a question during a Health and Human Services Commit ...
Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, asks a question during a Health and Human Services Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Monday, April 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

State Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, held a news conference Friday afternoon regarding a shooting at her home.

A news release said Spearman’s son was arrested.

Spearman is running for mayor in North Las Vegas against Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.

The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on the 4100 block of Erinbird Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and Aviary Way, according to North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

A man in his 40s was hospitalized at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was in stable condition, Cuevas said, and the suspected shooter, Naonche Osborne, 21, was arrested within hours.

Osborne was booked on attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Henderson police union official suspended; suspect in hit-and-run
Henderson police union official suspended; suspect in hit-and-run
2
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
3
Telles has thousands in assets, but taxpayers pay for two attorneys
Telles has thousands in assets, but taxpayers pay for two attorneys
4
Nevada senator to discuss shooting, son’s arrest — WATCH LIVE
Nevada senator to discuss shooting, son’s arrest — WATCH LIVE
5
Attorneys claim Clark County Commissioner Jones deleted Red Rock texts
Attorneys claim Clark County Commissioner Jones deleted Red Rock texts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST