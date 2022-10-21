80°F
Nevada senator expected to discuss shooting, son’s arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2022 - 12:45 pm
Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto
Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, asks a question during a Health and Human Services Commit ...
Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, asks a question during a Health and Human Services Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Monday, April 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

State Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, is expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon regarding a shooting at her home.

A news release said Spearman’s son was arrested, but no further information was released on the shooting. The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Spearman is running for mayor in North Las Vegas against Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

