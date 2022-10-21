Nevada senator expected to discuss shooting, son’s arrest
State Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, is expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon regarding a shooting at her home.
A news release said Spearman’s son was arrested, but no further information was released on the shooting. The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Spearman is running for mayor in North Las Vegas against Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
